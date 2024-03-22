Giants agree to terms with Matt Nelson

The Giants have added another offensive tackle to the mix.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on a contract with former Lion Matt Nelson. No terms of the deal have been announced and it won't become official until Nelson takes a physical.

Nelson visited with the Giants earlier this week as they looked to continue an offensive line overhaul that has already seen them add free agent blockers Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr., Aaron Stinnie, and Austin Schlottmann to the mix.

Nelson started 12 games at right tackle for the Lions and made 43 overall appearances for Detroit, but missed most of last season after suffering an ankle injury in Week Three.