What will the Giants do with the 6th overall pick?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — So much of the pre-draft talk about the New York Giants has centered around one question: will they trade up for a quarterback?

General Manager Joe Schoen sounded much more interested in moving in the opposite direction when he held his pre-draft news conference in East Rutherford on Thursday.

“Surprisingly, at six, we’ve gotten a lot of calls from people behind us,” he said. “I didn’t think I would have as much as activity from six from people behind me as we’ve gotten. So those are options too as we look at: If we go back, how far back do we want to go?”

Moving back from the sixth pick would certainly take the Giants out of the mix for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. And based on what Schoen said on Thursday, the Giants don’t necessarily view QB as a position of need.

“I don’t think so. I think with Drew’s (Lock) experience, he has started games and played, and Daniel’s (Jones) experience. And what Tommy (DeVito) did last year, another year in the system, Tommy’s come a long way. No, I think we could go into the season with the three that we have and be comfortable with that,” Schoen said.

With three or even four of the top picks of the draft expected to be used on quarterbacks, that would put the Giants in a position to land one of the top receivers in the draft if they keep the sixth overall pick. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are universally considered 3 of the top players in the draft at any position.

Remember, take everything said on Thursday with a grain of salt. Schoen said it’s important to keep his cards “close to the vest” when picking sixth overall. He added that the team will have their draft board set by Friday night.

“I’m confident we’re going to get a good player next Thursday, whatever position that is, and we’ll sleep good at night knowing we did all the preparation and we let the board talk to us,” Schoen said.

