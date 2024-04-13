Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts remain torn between QB and WR

With just a few weeks separating us from the 2024 NFL Draft, there’s still plenty of intrigue around what GM Joe Schoen and the Giants will do with the sixth overall pick.

The offense certainly will be an emphasis in the early rounds, but it remains to be seen if they will target a new franchise quarterback of the future or add a top target to the mix for current starter Daniel Jones.

Here’s who the NFL Draft experts have Big Blue targeting in their latest mock drafts…

Connor Hughes, SNY

Trade up to No. 4 with Cardinals

McCarthy’s rise up draft boards is quite surprising. At one point it seemed like the Giants would be able to get him in the early portions of the second round. Now it’s hard to foresee any situation where he’s there at No. 6. The Vikings, like the Giants, are interested in drafting a quarterback. They hold two first-round picks (No. 11, 23), which is enough to make a very compelling offer to the Cardinals to come up for McCarthy.

Paul Schwartz, New York Post

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

In this simulation, three QBs — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye — are off the board, along with one edge-rusher (Dallas Turner) and one WR (Marvin Harrison Jr). So the Giants have their choice of mega-prospect receivers Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze or LT Joe Alt. The Giants already have a franchise LT (Andrew Thomas), and they pass up adding a legit WR1 because they are concerned about Jones as an increasing medical risk.

McCarthy, at 21, is the youngest of the top quarterbacks in this draft, and there is no need for him to play right away. He was a big winner (27-1) in a run-oriented offense in college, and the Giants believe his skillset and temperament are natural fits at the next level.

Tigers receiver Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 18, 2023. / © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mel Kiper, ESPN

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Giants' pass offense fell apart last season as they finished 30th in the league in yards per drop back (4.9). Sure, most of that was without quarterback Daniel Jones, but he struggled in his six games before his ACL injury too, throwing three times as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes. New York also ranked 30th in yards after the catch (1,601), which showed its need for outside playmakers.

Nabers could solve that problem, as he's ferocious after the catch. He can run any route, creating separation on even the best cornerbacks. This is how the Giants could instantly turn around their offense.

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Need plus the best player available aligns here in a way that's perfect for the Giants. New York has been searching for a No. 1 receiver since sending Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland during the 2019 offseason. It just so happens that they finally find another explosive Tiger talent to fill the role.

Bleacher Report Scouting Department

WR Malik Nabers, LSU



The Giants believed enough in Daniel Jones to sign him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. While the front office may still be interested in adding someone else to the quarterback room, the more pressing venture is to find Jones the type of weapons where he can succeed.

Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt all provide useful traits. Not a single one of them scares the opposing defense. The same can't be said of LSU's Malik Nabers.

"Nabers isn't exactly the big-bodied X-receiver the Giants need," Klassen said, "but he's too good to pass up with this pick. Nabers' explosive ability is unrivaled in this class, particularly with the ball in his hands.

"LSU's all-time leading receiver is a terrifying YAC threat with his blend of speed, balance and vision. However, Nabers is also impressive before the ball, especially when he gets to use his explosiveness to snap off sharp routes."