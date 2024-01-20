Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Early indication is Big Blue takes wide receiver with first pick

Coming off a disappointing, injury-riddled season and holding the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants enter the draft with a number of problems that still need fixing.

Big Blue ranked near the bottom in total touchdowns, points per game, total offense, passing offense (they were middle of the pack in rushing offense), red zone offense and third-down offense in 2023. Their inability to move down the field with any real consistency – even before Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury – was the main culprit behind their 6-11 record.

With Jones likely still recovering from his ACL injury to begin Week 1 of next season, New York will almost certainly be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. However, early indications suggest that the Giants will not find one in this year’s draft, instead going with a dynamic playmaker on the outside that can help whoever ends up under center in 2024.

So, here’s who some of the experts have Big Blue selecting in their latest mock drafts…

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

With his size/speed profile and ability to play through contact, Odunze is a quarterback-friendly target with the tools to be a legitimate No. 1 option. The Giants haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2018, but Odunze might change that as a rookie.

I know there will be plenty of “Why not a quarterback?” questions. Though I think a player like Jayden Daniels is possible, drafting a quarterback in the top 10 is an ownership decision — and we know Giants ownership loves Daniel Jones. GM Joe Schoen has been on the road this fall to see all of the top quarterbacks, but I’ll go with the QB-friendly target as the answer to the team’s passing woes.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

The Giants need a receiver upgrade and are in great position to land a No. 1 wideout.

Odunze played well in 2023, making some clutch catches and using his size to be a weapon on the sideline. He finished the year having caught 87 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. With Michael Penix at quarterback in 2022, Odunze broke out for Washington, recording 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. Odunze (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) has good size, but he could have problems separating from NFL defensive backs and will have to win on a lot of contested catches. Odunze is phenomenal at winning contested catches along the sideline because he is deadly on back-shoulder throws.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

Upgrading the offense has to be a priority this offseason. It does not seem that the team will be in a position to land a top rookie quarterback, so it is business as usual in the Big Apple. How can the Giants create positive change given the current limitations? Add a dynamic piece to the offense.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

This continues the Giants’ quest from last offseason to add team speed. Nabers is the most explosive wideout in the draft.

Mike Fanelli, Fantasy Pros

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

Despite investing two top-10 picks on Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal in the past four years, the Giants have an awful offensive line. They surrendered 85 sacks this season, 20 more than any other team in the NFL. Something has to be done to protect whoever is playing quarterback in 2024.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

Whoever the Giants trot out at QB in 2023, they’ll need a versatile WR1 who can be schemed easy completions and capitalize with RAC but also can create space downfield and convert on contested opportunities. Malik Nabers might be the best qualifier. He’s a true three-level threat with TNT in his toes and seething anger toward defenders.