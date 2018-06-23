Giannis Antetokounmpo on if Mo Bamba is a better player than he is: 'Hell no'

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will wear No. 5 next season, most likely honoring musician Lou Bega and his hit song, “Mambo No. 5.” (Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mohamed Bamba have many things in common, one being the fact that both were drafted by current Orlando Magic general manager and former Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond.

Because of that fact and because of their length — Antetokounmpo and Bamba have 7-foot-3 and 7-foot-10 wingspans, respectively — it was inevitable that a comparison would come. Antetokounmpo was asked Saturday if he thought Bamba was a better player than himself even.

His response?

“Hell no,” Antetokounmpo said. “But he’s a smart kid, a good player. He’s going to be really good.”

Do you think Mo Bamba is better than you? Giannis Antetokounmpo: “HELL NO!” (Via @AlyshaTsuji) pic.twitter.com/H0Cit5PHnv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2018





Bamba was selected by Hammond and the Magic with the No. 6 pick Thursday night. His defensive length and ability to score around the basket had many drooling prior to the draft. The question mark remains whether or not he’ll be able to step outside and shoot the perimeter jumper.

Many also wonder whether or not he can defend on the perimeter.

Last year, as a freshman playing at Texas, Bamba averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo averaged 26 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

