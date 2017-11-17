Giancarlo Stanton thinks the Marlins could compete, but ownership has to get on board

Right now, Giancarlo Stanton is The Man. All the trade rumors at the GM meetings have been about him, and on Thursday he won one of the tightest NL MVP races in history. With his full no-trade clause, the Miami Marlins slugger can decide if he wants to stay in Miami or go to another team. And if the team he’s presented with isn’t to his liking, he can turn that down too.

Stanton went on MLB Network after the results were announced, and he had a lot to say about his current situation, and about the Marlins’ desire to trade him. Rick Hummel at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch caught all the juicy quotes.

On the Major League Baseball television network, Stanton allowed that his immediate future “seems pretty open right now. It just depends on which way we want to go. I think our lineup can match up with just about anyone. We need a couple of pieces on the pitching side. We’ll have to see.”

So Stanton doesn’t have his bags packed yet. He obviously enjoys his team and thinks they have a chance to compete if the new owners (including Derek Jeter) are willing to invest in a few more pieces.

Hummel also caught some quotes from Stanton on the conference call that followed the announcement, and Stanton emphasized that ownership needs to seriously invest in the team if they want success — and Stanton wants success.

“[Pitching] needs to be thoroughly addressed, not just somewhat addressed,” he said. “It needs to be a huge push now and a definite contending-addressed matter.”

But Stanton knows that the Marlins don’t want to do that. Jeter has said the main priority is to cut payroll, and if that’s the team mandate, they won’t be making any investments that will lead to winning in the next few years.

But did he really think the new Miami ownership, plotting to cut deeply into payroll, would make any significant pitching moves that would satisfy him? “I’m not entirely sure, to be honest,” he said. “But I know all teams have plenty of money.” Some more than others, of course. “Yes, that’s true,” he said. “But plenty, nonetheless.”