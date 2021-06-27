Gervonta Davis defeats Mario Barrios via 11th round TKO after jumping 2 weight classes

Gervonta Davis is 1-0 as a super lightweight. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis stuck the landing on his jump to super lightweight.

The undefeated two-division champion defeated Mario Barrios via 11th round TKO to become a three-division champion, capturing the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title. Davis' record now stands at 25-0.

Barrios led for much of the fight's early and middle rounds, but the eighth round made things interesting. Davis flattened Barrios with a right hook to score his first knockdown, then got another a few seconds later. Barrios managed to stay in the fight, but Davis was the aggressor from there.

TANK DAVIS TURNED IT UP pic.twitter.com/Ashjx5mYUI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 27, 2021

Davis knocked down Barrios again midway through the 11th round, this time landing a body punch that left his opponent doubled over and on his knees. Barrios again stayed in the fight, but not for long.

Fans in Atlanta got their money's worth, with the violence only increasing as the bout went on. Davis had the taller task, as it were, facing a nearly five-inch height disparity, but his punching power clearly still translated.

Davis declined to call out a specific boxer after the fight, but he clearly has no shortage of options. With potential opponents in both lightweight and super lightweight as well as his old weight classes, Davis might have just scored himself a big-time PPV the next time he enters the ring.

