Germany's Nagelsmann, 36, partly motivated by age record at Euro 2024

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The prospect of becoming the youngest coach to win the men's European Football Championship is a motivating factor for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann celebrates his 37th birthday nine days after the final in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 14. The youngest coach to win the European Championship to date is Spain's José Villalonga, who lifted the trophy with Spain in 1964 aged 44.

"A little bit," Nagelsmann told Magenta TV when asked if the age record was on his mind but that it would be "outweighed" by simply winning a fourth Euros on home soil after years of woe for the German men's team.

Nagelsmann, who also became the youngest Bundesliga coach at Hoffenheim in 2016 at the age of 28, will definitely break another age record at the Euros.

At 36 years and 327 days old on the day of the opening match against Scotland in Munich on June 14, the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach will become the youngest German to coach the men's national side in a tournament.

Nagelsmann will take the record from the late Franz Beckenbauer, who was 40 when he took charge of his first World Cup match at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Nagelsmann will announce his provisional European Championship squad on May 16 in Berlin. Preparations will begin with the first training camp in the eastern state of Thuringia from May 26.

"When you take part in a tournament, when you take part in a game, the basic idea should be to win it," he added.

Since winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany went out in the group stage at the next two global tournaments while they were knocked out in the Euro 2016 semi-finals and the last 16 in the 2021 event.