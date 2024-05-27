Germany can win Euro 2024 title, DFB president says

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf attends a press conference, where the national team begins preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany have the class to win the Euro 2024 tournament on home ground, the nation's football federation president Bernd Neuendorf said as final preparations started on Monday.

"Like every team we want to achieve the maximum and believe that it is possible," Neuendorf told a news conference.

"We want to achieve that and the team radiates that. I'm very confident that we'll play a decent tournament and go very far."

Neuendorf was speaking in the eastern German town of Blankenhain where coach Julian Nagelsmann has gathered the players at a spa and golf resort for team building and training before a move to the Euro base camp in Herzogenaurach.

Triple champions Germany will play tune-up matches against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece for days later before opening the Euros on June 14 against Scotland. Hungary and Switzerland are their other group stage opponents at the month-long tournament in 10 German cities.

Germany are coming off poor showings at the last three major tournaments and modest results in 2023 but Nagelsmann appeared to have managed a turnaround with victories in March friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

Neuendorf said he had met with Nagelsmann and team director Rudi Völler on Sunday and stated "full faith in our sporting leadership."

A public training session was planned for later Monday in Jena.

Nagelsmann doesn't have his full 27-strong squad available yet, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ill, players from German Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen and Spain's Barcelona to arrive in mid-week, and those from Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund not until next week.