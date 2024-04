Germany and Denmark continue perfect start into Euro 2025 qualifying

Germany players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying soccer match between Germany and Iceland in Aachen. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Lea Schüller got a brace as record champions Germany beat Iceland 3-1 on Tuesday to continue their winning start into women's Euro 2025 qualifying.

Schüller fired the hosts ahead four minutes into the game in Aachen as Germany had a better start than in last week's narrow opening 3-2 win in Austria where they had fallen two goals behind in the opening 16 minutes.

Iceland got an equalizer from Hlin Eiriksdottir in the 23rd but Schüller swiftly restored the lead with a header 11 minutes later.

Lena Oberdorf wrapped up matters on the stroke of half-time for the dominant hosts, who could have easily won by a bigger margin after the break.

"I am very satisfied, we showed a completely different face and could have scored a few more," captain Gulia Gwinn told broadcasters ZDF.

Eight-time champions and 2022 runners-up Germany have maximum points in Group A4, with Iceland on three and level with Austria who won 3-1 in Poland.

Denmark also got their second win by downing Belgium 4-2 in Group A2, with success for the 2017 runners-up assured in the first-half thanks to a brace from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Svava.

World and Nations League champions Spain were playing the Czech Republic later Tuesday in the other group game.

Italy were brought down to earth after an opening success over 2017 champions Netherlands when they lost 2-1 in Finland in Group A1, with the Dutch playing Norway in the other match.

Group A3 was also in action, with title holders England in Ireland after being held 1-1 by Sweden in their opener. Sweden were playing Nations League runners-up France.