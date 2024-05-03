German President Steinmeier to present women's German Cup trophy

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the conference. Steinmeier will handover the women's German Cup trophy for the winner of the showdown between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on 03 May. Britta Pedersen/dpa

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will handover the women's German Cup trophy for the winner of the showdown between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Friday.

The Cup final will take place on May 9. Steinmeier has previously attended the final as a guest.

German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser, who's also in charge of sports, and DFB president Bernd Neuendorf are among the guests of honour.

The DFB expects all 44,000 tickets to be sold. Wolfsburg are aiming to claim a record-extending 10th consecutive Cup title, while Bayern want their second one.