Georgia vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20
Georgia vs Charleston Southern How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network
Record: Georgia (10-0), Charleston Southern (4-5)
Georgia vs Charleston Southern Game Preview
Why Charleston Southern Will Win
Georgia’s game plan is to get its starters off the field as soon as humanly possible.
Style points don’t matter in this, and there’s not going to be a lick of focus from the No. 1 team in the nation with next week’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech to get through before dealing with Alabama in the SEC Championship.
The Buccaneers of Charleston Southern gave East Carolina a run in a 31-28 loss earlier in the year. They have a decent passing game, a solid defense that’s great at taking the ball away, and they should be able to provide air it out a bit in the second half as they keep trying for the full 60 minutes.
Any points in this will be a win because …
Why Georgia Will Win
The Georgia defensive front is about to get its DoorDash order delivered in the Charleston Southern backfield.
The Bulldog defense might be second in the nation behind Wisconsin, but in terms of intimidation and big hits, in a class all by itself. The Badgers lead the nation in total defense, but Georgia leads in scoring D giving up 7.6 points per game.
The Buccaneer offensive line is awful in pass protection and it’s not about to pave the way for anything on the ground. Georgia’s defense isn’t going to tone it down just because it’s Charleston Southern.
What’s Going To Happen
Charleston Southern hasn’t had a problem scoring at least a little bit, but it’s about to be in for a long day against a team that’s going to want to flex a little No. 1 muscle.
This should be the JT Daniels game. He hasn’t been able to see a whole lot of work with Stetson Bennett playing so well, but this is when – let’s be honest here – the team’s best quarterback will get in some meaningful work.
Georgia vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Lines
Georgia 45, Charleston Southern 0
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 1.5
