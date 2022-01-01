Georgia takes 14-0 lead after trick play for touchdown

How about THEM Dawgs??

After a great opening drive that saw Brock Bowers reel in three catches, including the game’s first touchdown, Georgia forced a turnover downs after Michigan failed to convert on fourth and four.

Georgia got it back at its own 41 yard line and James Cook took the Dawgs down the red zone.

Next thing you know, running back Kenny McIntosh is…throwing for a touchdown? Yep. Georgia used some trickery when Stetson Bennett handed it off to McIntosh, who then looked upfield and threw it to a wide open AD Mitchell for the UGA score.