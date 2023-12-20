Georgia signs 3-star OL Malachi Toliver

Georgia football signed 27 recruits on National Signing Day and locked-down the No. 1 overall class in the 2024 cycle.

Among the group is three-star offensive lineman Malachi Toliver, out of Cartersville (Ga.) High School.

Toliver (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) is rated as the No. 82 interior offensive lineman and the No. 125 player in the state. He will likely play guard at the next level.

Toliver joins a group of massive offensive lineman signees that features Marcus Harrison, Michael Uini, Nyier Daniels, Marques Easley and Daniel Calhoun.

Georgia’s class feature’s four five-stars, which is tied with Texas for second in the nation behind Ohio State (5).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire