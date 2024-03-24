Georgia RB Trevor Etienne arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving

Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges including DUI.

The Florida transfer was booked into the Clarke County (Georgia) Jail at 4:35 a.m. after Athens-Clarke County Police charged him with four misdemeanors, according to the online booking report.

Etienne was charged with DUI alcohol less safe, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.

DUI alcohol less safe is a statute "that allows for drivers to be convicted even if their blood alcohol content is less than .08," according to the website Georgiacriminallawyer.com.

Etienne, from Jennings, Louisiana, was released at 5:27 a.m. on bonds totaling $1,883.

Georgia running back's Trevor Etienne (1) and Brandon Mathis (38) run a drill together during spring practice in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Georgia athletics provided a statement when asked to comment.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering information," executive athletic director Steven Drummond said. "This is a pending legal matter and will not have further comment at this time."

Georgia football players had at least 14 player arrests or citations for speeding or reckless driving last year after the Jan. 15, 2023 fatal crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandley LeCroy. Police said excessive speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

Etienne is the leading candidate to be Georgia’s starting running back after rushing for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators.

Georgia has completed six spring practices.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 season against Clemson in Atlanta on Aug. 31.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Trevor Etienne, Georgia RB, arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges