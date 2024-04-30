Georgia Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams Selected Into NCAA Tournament

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia men's and women's tennis teams have earned spots in the NCAA Tournament, with the women’s team set to host the first and second round matches this weekend at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The men will travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., for their first and second round matches at the Wake Forest regional. The announcement came Monday evening during the 2024 NCAA Selection Show.

Georgia's women's team, which earned the No. 7 overall seed, welcomes Alabama State, Florida State and UNC Asheville. The action starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, with Florida State battling Illinois. Georgia’s match will follow as the Bulldogs will host Alabama State at 1 p.m. The winners of those first round matches will play on Saturday for spot in the Super Regionals at 1 p.m.

Men's action will also begin on Friday, May 3, when the Bulldogs face Arizona State at 2 p.m. ET before Wake Forest — the No. 6 overall seed — will take on South Carolina State at 5 p.m. The potential second round matchup will be played on the following day at 5 p.m.

The Georgia women — which won a share of the 2024 SEC regular season title as well as the SEC tournament title — received a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the 37th-straight year with an all-time tournament record of 93-34. The 2024 season marks the 13th consecutive year the Bulldogs have earned a host position for the first and second rounds of the tournament. The program has won two NCAA titles (1994 and 2000), while a Bulldog has won the NCAA singles championship three times (Lisa Spain in 1984; Angela Lettiere in 1994; Chelsey Gullickson in 2010).

The Bulldog men, who hold a tournament record of 117-40, are making their 40th-straight and 45th overall NCAA appearance. Georgia's men have won six NCAA National Championships (1985, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008), while a Bulldog has won the NCAA Singles Championship five times (Mikael Pernfors in 1984 and 1985; Matias Boeker in 2001 and 2002; Ethan Quinn in 2023). The Bulldogs have claimed the doubles title on three occasions - Ola Malmqvist and Allen Miller in 1983, Boeker and Travis Parrott in 2001 and John Isner and Antonio Ruiz in 2005.

Ticket Information

Tickets for this weekend's matches go on sale online at Georgia Bulldogs | Online Ticket Office | Event Groups (evenue.net) beginning Monday evening at 8 p.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex beginning one hour prior to the start of the first match each day (based on availability). Will call opens at 9 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth and seniors. The ticket is good for the entire day.

Women’s Match Schedule (Dan Magill Tennis Complex – Athens, Ga.)

Friday, May 3

10 a.m. — Florida State vs. UNC Ashville

1 p.m. — (7) Georgia vs. Alabama State

Saturday, May 4

1 p.m. — Women's Second Round Match

Men’s Match Schedule (Wake Forest Tennis Center – Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Friday, May 3

2 p.m. — Georgia vs. Arizona State

5 p.m. — (6) Wake Forest vs. South Carolina State

Saturday, May 4

5 p.m. — Men’s Second Round Match