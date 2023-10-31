Georgia football ranked No. 2 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings have been released after Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. The back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs check in as the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is ranked behind the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The playoff selection committee really likes Ohio State’s wins over Notre Dame, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Truthfully, the Buckeyes have played a tougher opening schedule than the Georgia Bulldogs.

No. 1 Georgia begins playing against tougher opponents over the next several weeks. The committee ranks Michigan as the nation’s No. 3 team and Florida State No. 4. The Washington Huskies round at the top five at No. 5.

Georgia’s Week 10 opponent, the Missouri Tigers, checks in as the No. 12 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Missouri is 7-1 and has quality wins over Kansas State and Kentucky.

Georgia additionally has upcoming games with No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee. Last season, Georgia began the year as the No. 3 team in the rankings before beating No. 1 Tennessee at home en route to winning a second straight national championship. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have not defeated a team currently ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire