Georgia football offers RB Bo Jackson

The Georgia Bulldogs and running backs coach Dell McGee have offered a scholarship to four-star running back recruit Bo Jackson. Jackson plays high school football for Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bo Jackson is the No. 96 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Jackson is the No. 8 running back in the country and the No. 5 player in Ohio.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back is currently projected to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The talented running back recruit has recent scholarship offers from Indiana, Oregon, and Miami.

Jackson is a versatile athlete. He plays football, basketball, and baseball. As a junior, the Villa Angela-St. Joseph star racked up 1,700 yards and 28 total touchdowns. On tape, Jackson shows that he has an excellent combination of speed and vision.

The four-star running back announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Georgia currently has the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation in the 2025 cycle, per On3.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire