Georgia football named No. 1 by ESPN’s 2023 SP+ rankings

Georgia football is projected at the top of college football in 2023, according to ESPN’s 2023 SP+ rankings.

ESPN states the SP+ measurements are based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

The back-to-back national champion Bulldogs come in at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Penn State.

Tennessee (No. 6) and LSU (No. 7) round out the SEC’s top selections.

ESPN SP+ preseason CFB rankings in 2023 pic.twitter.com/31LJu2JFS5 — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) February 14, 2023

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 at this time last year.

The SEC is projected as the top conference in college football in 2023, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12.

Georgia’s returning production on defense should help the offense’s transition as new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo replaces Todd Monken, who was hired by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs return six starters on offense and seven on defense for 13 total, which is three more than Georgia returned from its 2022 national title team.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire