Georgia football has big rise in recruiting rankings after commitment of 4-star LB

Georgia football received its third commitment in four days on Monday when four-star linebacker C.J. Allen chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, LSU and more. Allen joins five-star corner A.J. Harris and kicker Peyton Woodring as the Dawgs’ latest pledges.

Going into Monday, Georgia held the nation’s No. 9 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.

With Allen’s commitment, Georgia jumped all the way to No. 3 in the rankings, trailing only Notre Dame (1) and Ohio State (2).

The full top-five is as follows:

Notre Dame Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Clemson

Allen’s commitment brings Georgia’s 2023 total to 12 commits. Georgia’s class consists of one 5-star, seven 4-stars and three 3-stars. Woodring, another commit this week, is not ranked on 247Sports and has no star rating.