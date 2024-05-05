Georgia Bulldog Football Players, CFP Give Away $40,000 Through The Georgia Teachers Initiative

ATHENS, Ga. --- A number of Georgia football players recently teamed with the College Football Playoff Foundation to give away $40,000 to support and uplift Athens area schools.

Receiver Arian Smith, linebacker Jalon Walker, safety Malaki Starks and running back Trevor Etienne visited Barnett Shoals Elementary, Gaines Elementary, Hillsman Middle and Whit Davis Elementary and gave away $10,000 at each stop to help the schools and individual teachers.

The Bulldogs were able to support and uplift teachers through the Georgia Teachers Initiative. This initiative, created by the CFP Foundation and Atlanta Football Host Committee, aims to connect, celebrate and provide resources for PK-12 teachers in Georgia.

With a goal of reaching one-third of all educators in the state by 2025, the initiative has made a significant investment in education, offering grants, resources and recognition activities. Teachers can stay informed and join the online community at GeorgiaTeachersInitiative.org to access the latest updates and opportunities.

This initiative is tied in with Atlanta playing host to the 2025 CFP National Championship. In addition to a variety of activities starting on January 18 in the Atlanta area prior to the National Championship Game on January 20, 2025, the CFP Foundation is already hard at work making an impact in classrooms across the state. Each year, the CFP Foundation develops a comprehensive strategy to support teachers within the local community of the CFP National Championship host. The CFP Foundation and its Extra Yard for Teachers (EYFT) platform works in partnership with local institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and nonprofits to elevate the teaching profession by supporting educators and helping improve student outcomes.