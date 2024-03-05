Georgia basketball will be without one of its top players against Ole Miss

Georgia basketball will be without one of its top players for its home finale Tuesday night against Ole Miss.

Senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim was on the bench less than an hour before tipoff with a boot on his left foot. Georgia has not provided details about the nature of the Virginia transfer's injury.

Abdur-Rahim did postgame interviews after a 70-56 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night and no injury was apparent during that game.

Abdur-Rahim is the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer at 12.2 points per game and leads the team with 62 3-pointers. He also leads the team in free throws made (118) and is the team’s free throw percentage leader (88.7 percent)

He has started 27 games this season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia plays at No. 14 Auburn Saturday and then will have at least one game in the SEC tournament next week in Nashville.

