Georgia basketball’s Jusaun Holt enters transfer portal

The Georgia basketball roster turnover is not over yet. The Bulldogs are likely losing a contributor from the 2022-2023 basketball team in Jusaun Holt.

Holt played in 31 games during his lone season with the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia. He transferred to Georgia from Alabama. Now, he is looking for another home for his third season of college basketball.

Rising junior guard Jusaun Holt started 11 games for the Bulldogs last season. He averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game last year.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard played high school basketball at St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Georgia basketball head coach Mike White and the Bulldogs have transferred in former Niagra guard Noah Thomasson, former VCU forward Jalen Deloach, former USF center Russel Tchewa, and former Illinois forward RJ Melendez this offseason. The Dawgs have another scholarship spot to fill.

Georgia G Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/Im9mxBEDLZ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 10, 2023

