Georgia baseball whips Florida Gators in Athens for eighth straight SEC win

ATHENS, Ga. - The eighth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (39-12, 17-11 SEC) extended their winning streak to nine in a row (eight in the SEC) after beating Florida 9-4 on Thursday evening in front of a crowd of 3,900 at Foley Field.

Fast Facts

With the Thursday night win over Florida, Georgia has extended their SEC win streak to eight games.

In his second start of the season, sophomore Kolten Smith pitched eight innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk (intentional) and struck out a career high 12 batters, the most for any Georgia pitcher this season.

Graduate Dillon Carter (2-5, 3 RBI, 2 HR) had his first multi-homer game of the season, coming in the first and seventh innings. His first homer of the game came in his first at-bat since April 4 at Mississippi State as he was out with a knee injury.

Graduate Paul Toetz (3-4, 3 RBI, BB, 2R HR) tied his career-best with his third three-hit game of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon (1-2, 3 BB) extended his hitting streak to 22 games, with a single in the first inning. He also drew three walks, one intentional.

Key Quotes

Dillon Carter

On his big night as he returned to the field…

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be back in front of the Foley Faithful. We had an amazing crowd tonight, and I’m just really grateful to be back here and be healthy again.”

Kolten Smith

On keeping the momentum going as the regular season wraps up…

“I’ve said it since the beginning of the year. We’ve got a really deep staff, and I’ve got a lot of faith in all of our guys, from top to bottom. Everybody’s going to get it done.”

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson

On Kolten's Smith's performance...

"He took that baseball. It was fun to watch, executing multiple pitches in the strike zone. You look at it, and people always ask, 'how do you wrack up strikeouts?' I have been asked that question a lot. You are around the zone. Then you are able to command

pitches and move them out of the zone if they start in the zone. Kolten did a phenomenal job. If you look at the cutter, the slider, the fastball, he threw a few good changeups. He even dumped a few 12-6s in there. He had it working tonight. He has been working

really hard. If you think about it, he really went 12 strikeouts and no walks because the walk was intentional. I can't say enough about the job he did tonight. That was huge."

Up Next

Due to the high probability of inclement weather, first pitch of Friday’s match-up against Florida will now be at 1:02 p.m. ET. The game will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.