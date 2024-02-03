George Kittle remains out of practice, with a toe injury

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan described tight end George Kittle as day-to-day with a toe injury. For the third straight day, Kittle has not practiced.

On Friday, like on Wednesday and Thursday, Kittle did not practice.

Also not practicing on Friday was defensive tackle Arik Armstead, with knee and foot injuries. Armstead fully participated in practice on Wednesday, before not practicing at all on Thursday and Friday.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) have been limited in practice all week. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis has fully participated all week, with an ankle injury.

Kittle and the other injured 49ers have nine days until the Super Bowl. We'll see whether and to what extent Kittle is able to practice next week.