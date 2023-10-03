Geno Smith was heated with Giants over a late tackle that led to him leaving game

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks left Monday's game with a leg injury on a late tackle. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello via Getty Images)

Geno Smith wasn't happy, and not just because his knee was hurting.

Smith, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was injured on a weird play against the New York Giants. He threw a pass that was batted back to him, so he caught it and took off to his left. Right as he reached the sideline, Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons got to him. Then Simmons proceeded to drag him down from behind and land on his legs. Smith was in the green part of the sideline by the time he was brought down, which was very late but no flag was thrown.

Smith limped around a bit and then came straight off the sideline to go confront the Giants' defense over what he thought was a dirty play.

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Smith stayed in but before the Seahawks' next series, he went to the medical tent on the sideline. Drew Lock came out to play quarterback for a series that ended with a touchdown run set up by Lock's 51-yard pass to Noah Fant. Smith was shown being brought back to the locker room for X-rays at the two-minute warning before halftime. Smith did return for the second half. On the Seahawks' first possession of the second half he took a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, presumably stemming from his lingering anger at the Giants.

Smith is a fiery competitor. He wasn't happy with what he thought was a late tackle, and he didn't hide his feelings on it.