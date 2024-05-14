'Genius' De Zerbi 'like an older brother'

[Getty Images]

Adam Lallana says he will be "extremely sad" to not have Roberto de Zerbi as his coach next season, describing the Brighton boss as a "genius" and "like an older brother".

"I feel like we've helped each other an awful lot in the two years and I'm extremely grateful for how he's managed me," the 36-year-old told BBC Radio Sussex, after he confirmed that he will be leaving the Seagulls at the end of the campaign.

"At times I can't train every day and my body probably lets me down, but he's been so supportive of me and he's managed me differently to most other players, probably because of the history I've had with injuries and the age I'm at. I know as a footballer that doesn't often happen.

"Our relationship goes beyond player and coach, he's like an older brother to me. To know that next season he's not going to coach me is extremely sad, but I'll be forever grateful.

"I've already said to him that I'll be expecting his door to always be open for me to come back and not just at the training ground, but at his house as well for a couple of Champions League nights or whatever."

Asked what his message to Brighton supporters would be after it was announced he will be leaving the club, ex-England midfielder Lallana said: "Just thank you for all your support in the four years.

"It started during Covid when there were no fans and I think it's been a gradual rise. The club and the supporters have experienced some unbelievable times over the past four years.

"My message to them would be keep supporting the lads, even in tough moments like we've had in the past eight or nine weeks. It's important that they keep sticking with the lads and stick with the manager, because we've got a genius here - there's no other way to put that."