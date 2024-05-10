Geneva's Riddell ends postseason in D-II sectional tournament

May 10—Staff Report

Isaac Riddell went back to Boardman to try and secure a spot in the Division II district boys tennis tournament in singles.

But it didn't work out that way for the Geneva senior, who lost to Poland's Andrew Aey 6-1, 6-3.

The match was moved inside to the Boardman Tennis Club due to inclement weather.

"Ike got off to a slow start and couldn't recover against probably the best player he has seen all season," Eagles coach Scott Torok said. "He went down fighting. Tough day. ... Hats off to Andrew, who played a good match. The better player won [Thursday]."

Geneva still has two doubles teams who advanced to the district tournament.

The teams of Myles Colgan and Isaiah Rose and Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey advanced to the district on Wednesday. They will play for district seeds on Saturday.

The Eagles also have two dual matches scheduled for next week. Geneva is slated to host Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday and play at Edgewood on Tuesday.

The match Tuesday will determine if the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division will have co-champions or one winner in the Warriors.