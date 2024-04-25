GB's Sawyers 'devastated' to miss Olympics with injury

Sawyers won her first major title with a jump of seven metres at the 2023 European Indoor Championships [Getty Images]

British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers will miss this summer's Paris Olympics because of a ruptured Achilles.

The 29-year-old confirmed on Instagram on Thursday she had undergone a successful operation on her take-off leg.

Sawyers won her first major long jump title at the European Indoor Championships in 2023.

"It's bad, but I am looking ahead to rehab, recovery and the future," Sawyers said.

"Obviously I'm devastated. I really thought this was going to be my year."

The Olympics will take place from 26 July to 11 August.

Sawyers was not considered as a Team GB medal hope for Paris 2024, having failed to qualify for the long jump final at last summer's World Athletics Championships.

She competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, finishing eighth on both occasions.

A Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 2014, Sawyers also won silver at the 2016 European Championships, while she claimed bronze in the same event six years later.