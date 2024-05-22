Gavin Sutmiller signs with Randall University soccer

May 22—Gavin Sutmiller is headed to the next level.

The McAlester senior signed his letter of intent last Thursday to join the soccer team at Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma, after his high school graduation last Saturday.

Sutmiller said he is excited for the opportunity to become a college athlete, and believes he'll be in a position to do great things in his college career.

"I feel like I could be an important part of their program," he said.

When he's not on the soccer field, Sutmiller will still be making athletics his primary source of studies as he plans on earning his degree in sports management.

Sutmiller said he has been playing sports since he was four years old. And over the years, he has figured out that his favorite part of soccer is how the many moving parts coalesce to move together as one.

"(It's) the independent decision making," he said.

Looking back on his favorite memories in high school soccer, Sutmilled said winning the Wagoner Tournament in 2023 was a major high point in his career as a Buffalo. And he acknowledged his parents, Jared and Krista Sutmiller, as his biggest supporters.

Although Sutmiller has hung up his black and gold uniform for good, he still had some simple advice to share with the next generation of younger athletes who are just starting their own journeys.

"Don't forget the fundamentals," he said.