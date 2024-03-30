Gators to get Mississippi State DL commit back on campus

Gadsen County (Havana, Florida) defensive lineman and Mississippi State commit Jeramiah McCloud was at the University of Florida on Thursday and has plans to return to Gainesville at least two more times before his senior season.

McCloud will be back on April 6 for another unofficial visit, but he says he’s locking in a date for an official visit during that trip, according to Swamp247.

The Bulldogs earned a commitment from McCloud back in January, but that’s not slowing down Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. McCloud got some extended time around Chatman Thursday, and it’s clear that the relationship is growing stronger.

“Coach Chatman told me he was going to come after me, and he’s been doing that,” McCloud said. “He’s always telling me how I am going to be a Gator. Coach Napier said he liked a lot of the things I have added to my game. It’s good to know the head coach likes things about my game. He’s big on development and relationships.”

McCloud admitted that his commitment to Mississippi State is “shaky” right now, given the amount of attention he’s received. Official visits to Colorado, Georgia and LSU are all likely at this point.

Recruiting Summary

Rivals.com gives McCloud four-star status and ranks him as the 15th-best defensive lineman in the class of 2025, but both 247Sports and On3 have him down as a three-star talent.

The On3 industry ranking has him at No. 495 overall and No. 41 among defensive linemen, while the 247Sports composite puts him at Nos. 528 and 53, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire