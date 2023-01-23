Gators land double-digit players in ESPN’s final 2023 Top 300 rankings

When Billy Napier was hired as the Gators’ head coach, he preached the importance of recruiting at a high level. After his first full season in charge of the Orange and Blue, Napier seems to be a man of his word.

In ESPN’s final ranking of the top 300 players in the 2023 class, the Gators managed to sign 14 players who made the list. With 20 players in the 2023 class, the Gators have a blue-chip ratio of 75%. A “blue-chip” prospect is one that is considered to be a four-or-five star player. Needless to say, Napier is pleased with the quality of recruits that he has brought in.

Of those 14 players, the standouts have to be defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 53), cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson (No. 70), cornerback Dijon Johnson (No. 91), wide receiver Aiden Mizell (No. 92), and offensive guard Roderick Kearney (No. 96), all of which landed in the top 100.

The Gators would have had one more player in the top 100 if five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada remained a part of Florida’s 2023 class. Rashada, No. 31 in the ESPN 300 and the highest-rated unsigned prospect, signed his national letter of intent in December. He requested and was granted a release from that letter of intent last week after a NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell through.

If Napier’s first full recruiting class is a sign of things to come, then the future is bright for the Orange and Blue. With time, the Gators could have one of the best blue-chip rations in the nation and compete with the likes of Georgia and Ohio State on the recruiting trail.

Related

Jaden Rashada visited Arizona State over the weekend Florida impresses this 4-star tight end over weekend visit Gators still can't crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Gators' 2023 quarterback status one of biggest stories to follow Florida OL Kamryn Waites seriously injured during workouts

List

Florida football among schools in ‘7 coaches this century’ club

List

Florida survives comeback bid from Mississippi State, earns first Quad 1 win of season

Story continues

List

Tracking Florida football's 2023 scholarship roster

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire