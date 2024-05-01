Gators getting nation’s No. 2 TE on campus after offer

The Florida Gators have officially joined the recruiting race for the second-ranked tight end in the class of 2026, Bowdon’s (Georgia) Kaiden Prothro.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounds pass catcher has the frame to some serious damage in the SEC, but it’s also drawn a lot of attention to him at a young age. Florida is a bit late to this race — Prothro has over 30 offers and counting —but he maintains that “nobody is too late,” according to Gators Online.

Admittedly a bit blind to what Florida is all about, Prothro knows that the Gators have a recent history of producing elite players at his position.

“I plan on going up there,” he said. “(Tight ends coach Russ Callaway) talked to me and was telling me he likes me and how he’s trying to get me up there. Seeing what Kyle Pitts did at Florida, that just showed me there’s a good opportunity to go there, show my skills and be a first-rounder.”

So what’s Prothro looking for from the Gators?

“I’m going to be looking for a place that shows me that I can express my talents on the field and just be who I am with the potential for me to make it to the league.”

Recruiting Summary

Prothro is a consensus four-star recruit who has yet to receive a grade from ESPN (the 2026 ESPN300 is not out yet). The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major services, has him at No. 33 overall and No. 2 among tight ends in his class. The 247Sports composite puts him even higher at Nos. 23 and 3, respectively.

Ole Miss is on top of his On3 recruiting prediction machine with 25.9% odds to lands him. Georgia Tech (15.4%), Auburn (13.2%) and Georgia (11.0%) round out that list.

