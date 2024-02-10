Gators gain ground in ESPN’s bracketology after bye week

The Florida Gators got a breath this week with a bye following a road swing that saw them prevail over the Kentucky Wildcats but fall short against the Texas A&M Aggies. Things do not get easier against their upcoming opponent, the Auburn Tigers, who they return home to host on Saturday.

The mixed results last week have the Orange and Blue teetering on the bubble in most major bracketologies and the story is no different in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket outlook for ESPN.

Todd Golden’s team has moved up into the thick of things in the latest update, snagging a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region based in Detroit, Michigan. They are paired up with the No. 7 Clemson Tigers in Omaha, where the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 15 Eastern Washington Eagles.

Florida is also among the last four byes, which also includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels and Butler Bulldogs. In Lunardi’s last update, the Gators were one of the first four out of the bracket.

SEC schools included in the bracket are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Auburn (No. 3), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 6), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 10), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 10); the Mississippi State is also among the last four in.

The Gators host Auburn inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

