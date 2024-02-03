Gators move up ESPN’s NCAA Tournament bubble heading to TAMU

The Florida Gators have been on a roll of late, having won four in a row, including an upset of the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. While the team dug itself a deep hole in the major bracketologies with a sluggish start to the Southeastern Conference schedule, it appears that Todd Golden’s gang is finally getting their act together.

In Joe Lunardi’s prior update for ESPN, he had the Orange and Blue on the outside of the bubble, sitting among the “Next Four Out” group for two weeks in a row. Now, Florida is the first in the “First Four Out” category, along with the Washington State Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Butler Bulldogs.

SEC schools included in the bracket are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Auburn Tigers (No. 4), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 5), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 8), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 9) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 10); the Aggies are also among the “Last Four Byes”.

The Gators will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The matchup is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire