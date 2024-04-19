Gastonia Baseball Club enters first season without name

Owners announced for Gastonia’s new baseball team

MORE: Owners announced for Gastonia’s new baseball team

According to the Gaston Gazette, the new owner, Zawyer Sports, plans to unveil potential names over an eight-night period.

The name selection will be revealed at the end.

The season begins next Thursday, and the team will face off against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

(WATCH BELOW: Gastonia Honey Hunters want to be able to sell team)















