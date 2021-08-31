Gary Payton says Kyrie Irving needs to ‘respect the coaches’ more

Basketball legend Gary Payton is a historian of the game. He spent 13 years in the NBA playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Throughout the journey, Payton took home an NBA ring after winning a championship in 2006 with the Miami Heat.

Still to this day, the 53-year-old continues to follow the game while also critiquing players in the league today. His most recent criticism targeted Nets guard Kyrie Irving for what he said last year regarding coaching. The former Duke product had this to say before the start of last season:

“I don’t really see us having a head coach,” Irving said. “You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”

In response, although it took a long time coming, Payton didn’t hold back on Nothing Personal for a Sampson Sit-Down: