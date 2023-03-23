Gary Payton II intensifying workouts after abdominal injury, could return for Warriors by Sunday

Gary Payton II is apparently ready to make his latest debut with the Golden State Warriors.

Payton will be back on the court as early as Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after dealing with an adductor injury, the team said on Thursday. Payton was re-evaluated on Wednesday, and has “intensified his on-court workouts” in recent days.

His status for Sunday’s game will be officially determined after practice on Saturday.

Looks like Gary Payton II will be back in action as early as Sunday for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/lf3955YdQ3 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 23, 2023

The Warriors landed Payton just before the trade deadline in a four-team deal. Payton returned to Golden State from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors sent James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick, to the Detroit Pistons.

Payton failed a physical with the Warriors after the trade, which prompted a league investigation into the issue. Payton had abdominal surgery last summer and missed the first 35 games of the season while recovering. The Trail Blazers reportedly “pushed” him to play through the injury, but he appeared in just 15 games before Portland traded him.

Gary Payton hasn't played for the Warriors since the team landed him a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Payton signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Trail Blazers last summer. The 30-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds last season with the Warriors, and was instrumental in their NBA championship run and eventual win over the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors enter Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 38-36 overall record, which is good for sixth in the Western Conference standings — though that’s just half a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and a full game better than both the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, who trail behind in play-in spots. The Warriors have eight games left in the regular season.