Garrett Crochet hit by line drive, remains in game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Garrett Crochet remained in Sunday’s White Sox game against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking a hit off what appeared to be his left foot or ankle.

Garrett Crochet is a warrior. Stayed in the game and retired the next batter after taking this hit off what appeared to be his foot or ankle. pic.twitter.com/yRPo3srhU5 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2024

Crochet was cruising before that moment. He retired the first eight batters of the game with three strikeouts. After walking off the pain for a few minutes, Crochet picked up right where he left off by inducing a fly out to left field from Brendan Donovan.

One inning later he looked just fine fielding his position on a soft comebacker.

Garrett Crochet still nimble fielding his position after taking a liner off his leg last inning! pic.twitter.com/sdcVY2PYUN — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2024

The White Sox made Crochet a starter for the first time in his career at the outset of this season. In seven starts before Sunday’s game, Crochet put up a 5.97 ERA with a 1.096 WHIP, 47 strikeouts and just nine walks.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.