Gareth Owen delighted by Jaden Dixon's new contract

Stoke City recently announced that Jaden Dixon has signed his first professional contract with the club, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Academy Director Gareth Owen said that he was really pleased to have secured the future of the 17-year-old:

“Jaden’s had an outstanding season.

"To sit on the bench for the first team, start the majority of games for the U21’s, to be called up for England in the U17’s and then to finish it off with signing your first professional contract, I don’t think any of us anticipated how well it would go.

"This is down to his character, his willingness to learn and to be the best version of himself, coupled with the programme we’ve put in place for him.

"We’re absolutely delighted with his progress and he’s a testament to himself, his family and all the staff that have worked with him.

"Obviously, he’s still got lots to play for. Hopefully he’ll get called up for the Euro’s with England over the summer and then he comes back and has a good pre-season, builds on his success and has an equal second season as good as the first.”

