Garcia vs Haney LIVE: Latest fight updates, start time and results

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will meet in a controversial fight this evening, with some fans and pundits arguing that the bout should have been called off.

Garcia’s behaviour out of the ring has raised concerns over his mental health, and the 25-year-old’s failed weigh-in on Friday only heightened beliefs that he may struggle badly against Haney.

Haney, also 25, went 3-3 against Garcia during the Americans’ amateur days, but the “Dream” has surged ahead of Garcia as a professional. The unbeaten Haney reigned as undisputed lightweight champion before vacating those belts late last year, and going on to take the WBC super-lightweight title from Regis Prograis in December.

That belt was due to be defended tonight, but Garcia’s three-pound weight miss has made him ineligible to win the gold. Per a bet made by Garcia, the would-be challenger must also pay Haney $500,000 for each pound overweight.

Follow live updates and results from Haney vs Garcia and the undercard, below.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia LIVE

Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia in controversial fight in Brooklyn, New York

Main card due to begin at 1am BST, with main event at 4am BST

Preview: On both sides of the ropes, Ryan Garcia faces the hardest fight of his life

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia LIVE

18:15 , Alex Pattle

