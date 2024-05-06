Game times, TV broadcast info announced for first four games of Panthers-Bruins series

The NHL has already released the dates for the Florida Panthers’ second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins.

But outside of Game 1 — 8 p.m. Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena and televised on ESPN — puck drop times and television information was not yet available.

Now, game times are available for the first three games of the best-of-7 series and TV broadcasts are available for all four games that are guaranteed to happen.

The NHL released that information Sunday night following the conclusion of the final first-round matchup, which formally set up all four second-round series. Information for the remaining games will be released on an as-needed basis.

The information for all of the Panthers-Bruins series is below.

▪ Game 1: Monday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 2: Wednesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

▪ Game 3: Friday, Boston’s TD Garden, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV and MAX

▪ Game 4: Sunday, Boston’s TD Garden, TBD time, TBS, truTV and MAX

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): May 14, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): May 17, Boston’s TD Garden, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): May 19, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

