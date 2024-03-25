Game time set for Tennessee vs Creighton in March Madness Sweet 16

Tennessee basketball will play for program's second Elite 8 in the final time slot in the Sweet 16.

No. 2 Tennessee (26-8) faces No. 3 Creighton (25-9) will tip off 25 minutes after the conclusion of No. 1 Purdue (31-4) against No. 5 Gonzaga (27-7) on Friday on TBS/truTV in Detroit in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Purdue and Gonzaga tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The winners will play in the Elite 8 on Sunday.

Tennessee vs Creighton in March Madness: Time, TV schedule

Tennessee and Creighton play at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET given the expected game time for the first game.

The Vols are in their third Sweet 16 under Rick Barnes and the 10th in program history.

How Tennessee basketball reached the Sweet 16

The Vols advanced to the second weekend by edging No. 7-seeded Texas (21-13) 62-58 on Saturday in Charlotte.

Tennessee leaned into its identity of toughness and defense to beat the Longhorns in a cold shooting game. UT was 3-for-25 on 3-pointers, but made back-to-back threes in the final minutes.

Jonas Aidoo and Dalton Knecht were a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 24.3 seconds to seal the win.

TEACHER: How a dose of Rick Barnes wisdom unlocked Dalton Knecht's clutch March Madness moment vs Texas

How Creighton advanced to face Tennessee basketball

Creighton needed two overtimes to eliminate No. 11 Oregon in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Bluejays scored the first 15 points in the second overtime to beat the Ducks.

The Bluejays are in their third Sweet 16 appearance in four years. Creighton made the Elite 8 last season.

