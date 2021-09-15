Game time announced for Ohio State vs. Akron

There was a period of time when Ohio State football ruled primetime. Any marquee matchup with the Buckeyes was guaranteed to be a night game on ABC. Then the Big Ten jumped on the FOX bandwagon who seems insistent on noon starts, regardless of how high profile the teams playing are.

Last week should have been primed for a game under the lights with Oregon coming to town, but alas noon it was. We get it, there isn’t as much competition for the early slots and Ohio State gets ratings. But there is something special about those primetime slots.

Well, it looks like OSU fans will get at least one night game at the Horseshoe. On September 25, the Buckeyes will welcome the Akron Zips to town for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. Sure, it might not be a Power Five matchup, but we still get a game with the moon shining down.

So, mark your calendars and invite some friends over in what should be a cakewalk for the Buckeyes. And enjoy the views from the ‘Shoe under the stars.

