Gallup eliminates Lady Rams 2-0

May 14—GALLUP — Portales High's softball team gave top-seeded Gallup all it wanted in Saturday's opening round of the Class 4A state tournament, but the Lady Bengals made a pair of first-inning tallies stand up for a 2-0 victory.

Sophomore Morgan Belone went 2-for-3 with a double for the Lady Bengals (20-5), and knocked in both runs in the first inning. Senior Brenna Becenti finished 2-for-2 and scored a run.

Freshman Annaleah Lujan went the distance in the circle for the Lady Rams (10-16), allowing just six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Senior Seniah Haines tossed the shutout for Gallup, giving up four singles while walking one and striking out 14.

Lujan also led the Lady Rams at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Gallup will face eighth-seeded Belen (18-9), a 6-2 first-round winner over Valley on Friday, in the opening round of a double-elimination, eight-team bracket at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Cleveland H.S. in Rio Rancho.