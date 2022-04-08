Gabriel leaves UConn women, enters transfer portal

Apr. 8—Piath Gabriel is leaving the UConn women's basketball team.

The school announced Thursday that the sophomore forward will transfer. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to my coaches and support staff for the last two years at UConn," Gabriel said in a statement. "I'm grateful for my time in Storrs but after talking it over with my family, I've decided it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. I will forever cherish the relationships I've built with my teammates and I'm glad to say they are my sisters for life."

Gabriel came to UConn after graduating from Bradford Christian Academy and leading the school to the 2019 NEPSAC Class C championship.

As a sophomore she averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 4.8 minutes over games. She had a career best 11 points in a win over Xavier on Feb. 22. She totaled 54 points and 37 rebounds in 35 career games.

"We appreciate Piath's time at UConn," coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "She was a great teammate and has a lot of potential. We wish her and her family the best with her collegiate career."

Gabriel's departure leaves the Huskies' current 2022-23 roster at 10 players.

