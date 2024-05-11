Future County Clash rivals take the field for flag football

May 10—Football is king in Haywood County, and the tradition starts young. A youth flag football game — with kids as young as six years old — brought together the communities of Canton and Waynesville on Saturday.

Canton Youth Football and Mountaineer Youth Football squared off in their regular season 7-on-7 flag football games at C.E. Weatherby Stadium.

Each organization has numerous age groups that took part in the action. On Saturday, there were games between the pups, termite, mites and midget age groups.

The event started at 10 a.m. and ran all the way up and into the afternoon, despite the downpour of rain that rolled in around noon.

In addition to the flag football games across the various age levels, athletes also got the chance to compete in lineman challenges, including a blocking drill and tug of war.

C.E. Weatherby Stadium will also play host to the David Steppleton Memorial Mountain 7-on-7 Clash on May 18, when teams around Western North Carolina will converge on Waynesville for 12 hours of flag football action. The tournament is named after a founding board member of Mountaineer Youth Football.

Keep an eye out this summer for fall football and cheerleading signups. Those in Waynesville can watch the website mountaineeryouthleague.org, while those in Canton can watch the Canton Youth Football and Cheerleading Facebook page.