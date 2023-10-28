Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight

Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will meet in the boxing ring tonight, in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.

Fury, 35, reigns as WBC heavyweight champion but has not fought or defended his title since December, when he beat Derek Chisora for the third time to stay unbeaten. The Briton is due to finally face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk next, but he must first navigate this unique match-up with Ngannou.

Ngannou, 37, vacated the UFC heavyweight title upon leaving the mixed martial arts promotion in January and has not fought since January 2022, but he is deemed the hardest puncher in combat-sports history – potentially giving him a shot at a seismic upset in Saudi Arabia.

Can the Cameroonian shock the boxing world? Or will Fury produce a boxing clinic and coast towards his planned clash with Usyk, which is set to take place in Riyadh like tonight’s main event? Find out with our live fight updates and results, below.

Fury vs Ngannou LIVE