A full timeline of Eloy Jimenez's awful injury history
The White Sox placed Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL on Wednesday after he strained his left hamstring running the bases against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.
He suffered the injury rounding third base, trying to score from second on a fifth-inning single by Corey Julks.
Injuries have defined the career of Jimenez through his first six years in the league. This is already the second time this season the slugger has injured himself running the bases — he missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.
Things went downhill for Jimenez in 2021 when he ruptured his pectoral tendon trying to rob a home run in spring training. The avoidable incident cost him about half the regular season.
Clearly, that lengthy IL stint was no isolated incident. Plenty has happened between then and his most recent injury, leading the slugger to have only played in 53% of possible games from 2021 to 2023
Here's a list of every injury that has caused Jimenez to miss time throughout his first six MLB seasons:
Ankle — April 26, 2019
Elbow — July 16, 2019
Hip — Aug. 22, 2019
Light-headedness — July 26, 2020
Foot — Sept. 24, 2020
Foot — Oct. 1, 2020
Pectoral — March 29, 2021
Groin — July 28, 2021
Knee — Sept. 7, 2021
Hamstring — April 13, 2022
Leg — July 13, 2022
Elbow — Aug. 23, 2022
Leg — Sept. 1, 2022
Hamstring — April 5, 2023
Appendix — May 6, 2023
Leg — June 8, 2023
Heel — Aug. 4, 2023
Groin — Aug. 16, 2023
Adductor — April 1, 2024
Hamstring — May 21, 2024
* Data courtesy of Fox Sports
