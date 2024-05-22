A full timeline of Eloy Jimenez's awful injury history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL on Wednesday after he strained his left hamstring running the bases against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.

He suffered the injury rounding third base, trying to score from second on a fifth-inning single by Corey Julks.

Injuries have defined the career of Jimenez through his first six years in the league. This is already the second time this season the slugger has injured himself running the bases — he missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.

Things went downhill for Jimenez in 2021 when he ruptured his pectoral tendon trying to rob a home run in spring training. The avoidable incident cost him about half the regular season.

Clearly, that lengthy IL stint was no isolated incident. Plenty has happened between then and his most recent injury, leading the slugger to have only played in 53% of possible games from 2021 to 2023

Here's a list of every injury that has caused Jimenez to miss time throughout his first six MLB seasons:

Ankle — April 26, 2019

Elbow — July 16, 2019

Hip — Aug. 22, 2019

Light-headedness — July 26, 2020

Foot — Sept. 24, 2020

Foot — Oct. 1, 2020

Pectoral — March 29, 2021

Groin — July 28, 2021

Knee — Sept. 7, 2021

Hamstring — April 13, 2022

Leg — July 13, 2022

Elbow — Aug. 23, 2022

Leg — Sept. 1, 2022

Hamstring — April 5, 2023

Appendix — May 6, 2023

Leg — June 8, 2023

Heel — Aug. 4, 2023

Groin — Aug. 16, 2023

Adductor — April 1, 2024

Hamstring — May 21, 2024

* Data courtesy of Fox Sports

