Full-time: Lille 2-1 Aston Villa ( 3-3 on aggregate, 3-4 on penalties)

Aston Villa reached their first major European semi-final since 1982 after a chaotic penalty shootout victory over Lille in the Europa Conference League.

In an extraordinary shootout after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate after extra time, Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez - who had been booked earlier for time-wasting - was shown another yellow card for appearing to gesture to home fans.

Martinez, who had already kept out Nabil Bentaleb's attempt, was allowed to carry on as his initial booking was not carried over into the shootout.

The Argentina World Cup winner then went on to keep out Benjamin Andre's attempt as Villa won 4-3 on penalties to advance to the last four.

